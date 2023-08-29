Kimbrady Carriker: Philadelphia mass shooting suspect deemed unfit for trial

article

The suspect in a violent rampage in a Philadelphia neighborhood that claimed the lives of five people has been found unfit for trial, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, will instead be ordered to undergo 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment after he was found unfit to stand trial by a court-appointed psychiatrist. The District Attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday that they plan to hold Carriker accountable once the court deems him fit to stand trial.

Carriker is accused of carrying out a violent rampage that started in the early morning hours of July 2, when 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. was killed in his home on the 1600 block of South 56th Street.

The following evening, authorities say Carriker opened fire randomly with an AR-15-style rifle killing four others in the area of 56th and Chester streets.

Lashyd Merritt, 21; Dymire Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; and DaJuan Brown, 15, were later identified as the victims killed in the July 3 attack. A 13-year-old and 2-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and two others, including a 2-year-old, suffered wounds from shattered glass, police said.

Authorities have said witnesses and video of the attack indicated the suspect went to several locations - while wearing a ski mask and body armor - carrying the AR-15-style rifle and shooting people and moving cars at random.

Police tracked down Carriker in an alley after the shooting, where he surrendered without further incident. At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was in possession of two guns, extra magazines, a police scanner, and a bulletproof vest.

In the July 2 attack that killed Wamah, authorities allege that Carriker went to Wamah’s front door wearing a dark mask and began shooting through the door while claiming to be law enforcement. He then allegedly forced his way into the home, continuing to shoot.

Wamah’s body was not discovered until after the July 3 incident. Police later revealed that a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area of Wamah’s home was misrouted to the wrong neighborhood.