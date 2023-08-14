Former NFL running back Alex Collins dies at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins has died at 28.

Collins' former team, the Baltimore Ravens, announced the news of his death Monday evening on social media.

As of 5 p.m. PT, officials did not share the cause of Collins' death.

Collins, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks in college, played five seasons in the NFL. He spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the other two seasons with the Ravens.

The Seahawks also issued a statement in response to Collins' death:

Collins' teammate Geno Smith, who played together for the Seahawks in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, shared his reaction to social media Monday evening:

"Life so crazy man," Smith wrote on social media. "Fly high my boy until we meet again"

"AK all the way," Smith added.