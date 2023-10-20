Former NFL star leaves $1,000 tip for South Jersey waitress, teacher

Its seem a touchdown celebration may be in order after a local waitress scored some major points with former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

The former NFL star visited a Bahama Breeze in Cherry Hill twice while he was in the area for a 15-hour trip this week.

During one of his visits, Johnson left an incredible surprise for his waitress - a $1,000 tip on a $63 bill!

The waitress' name is Indigo, and she waits tables as a second to job to help support her income as a middle-school teacher in South Jersey.

Johnson posted a snapshot of the receipt, which said it was Indigo's birthday. He captioned the photo, "Proverbs 11: 25 (nothing in life is free)."