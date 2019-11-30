Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor expected to recover after stabbing incident

article

Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is expected to make a full recovery after he was reportedly stabbed serveral times Friday night at a Pittsburgh-area apartment.

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reports that police have a woman in custody in connection with the alleged stabbing.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Pryor sustained stab wounds to the chest and shoulder. Pryor reportedly underwent surgery Saturday morning and is listed in critical condition.

The Pittsburgh news station says a heavy police presence could still be seen at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman said officers were called to a UPMC Mercy Hospital after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

She wouldn't confirm that the victim was Pryor, but Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing.

Pryor, a standout quarterback at Ohio State turned NFL wide receiver, played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins and Bills. He was most recently cut by the Jaguars.

Associated Press contributed to this report