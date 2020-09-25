Former Philadelphia city treasurer accused of bank embezzlement, entering sham marriage for citizenship

article

The former treasurer for the City of Philadelphia is facing federal charges accused of bank embezzlement and marriage fraud in order to become a U.S. citizen.

United States Attorney William McSwain announced during an afternoon press conference that Christian Dunbar, 40, was arrested Friday morning on charges of embezzlement by a bank employee, conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, and fraudulent procurement of citizenship.

According to investigators, while Dunbar was employed at a Wells Fargo Bank in Newtown Square he allegedly stole $15,000 from two different bank customers in Dec. 2015 and Jan. 2016. Investigators say on both occasions he asked the customers to sign withdraw slips

The alleged theft happened just weeks before his appointment to serve as the city’s deputy treasurer.

Dunbar also allegedly participated in a conspiracy to enter into a sham marriage in order to secure immigration benefits, and ultimately U.S. citizenship, for himself and his family.

“The alleged conduct in this case shows a pattern of deception, dishonesty and criminality that no individual should ever engage in – but is especially alarming and intolerable for a high ranking City official,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “City officials whose job is to handle money should not be thieves. And they should not have a track record of engaging in elaborate immigration fraud against the public that they are supposed to serve. My Office will continue to hold public officials to the high standard of conduct that residents of this City deserve. And when we find that a public official’s behavior falls short, we will hold them accountable.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Friday that Dunbar has been fired.

"The criminal complaint announced today does not involve Christian Dunbar’s work with the City of Philadelphia. But in light of the allegations, his employment has been terminated effective immediately. At the same time, I have asked Inspector General Alexander DeSantis to begin a thorough review of the City Treasurer’s Office during the time of Dunbar’s employment as both Deputy Treasurer and Treasurer. This review can help resolve any concerns about the Office’s conduct and transactions during this period.”

First Deputy City Treasurer Jacqueline Dunn will serve as acting treasurer in the interim.

___

