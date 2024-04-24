Expand / Collapse search

Jim's Steak to reopen next week nearly 2 years after devastating fire

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 24, 2024 9:18am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia staple will finally reopen its doors after a fire ripped through the beloved cheesesteak shop, shutting it down for nearly two years.

Flames and smoke erupted from Jim's Steak on South Street in July 2022, leaving the community concerned that the iconic shop may never open for business again.

However, the time has finally come!

Jim's will start churning out cheesesteaks again starting at 4 p.m. May 1.

And it's opening with an even bigger space after buying the colorful "Eyes Gallery" next door.

Customers will be able to enjoy 60 more seats, a take-out window and large mosaics on the walls.