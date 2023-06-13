Former Philadelphia officer found not guilty in beating of woman during 2020 unrest

article

A former Philadelphia police officer has been found not guilty by a municipal court judge after being accused of beating a woman in front of her toddler in 2020.

Prosecutors argued that 42-year-old Darren Kardos hit Rakia Young in the face with a baton in October 2020 as her 2-year-old son sat in the backseat.

The incident occurred as protests erupted across the city just hours after Philadelphia police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr.

Young was in the car with her son and 16-year-old nephew when they were both beaten with batons.

Video captured the terrifying moments officers swarmed her car, broke windows and pulled them from the vehicle.

Officer Kardos was fired in relation to the encounter, and later charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

A judge dismissed the case last month, but prosecutors quickly refiled the charges.

On Monday, Kardos was acquitted of all charges in connection to the case. The fired officer says he is now trying to get his job back.







