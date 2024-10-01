Former Philly union boss John Dougherty ordered to report to federal prison Tuesday

article

Johnny "Doc" Doughtery is set to begin his six-year federal prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of theft and bribery earlier this year.

The former Philadelphia labor leader was ordered to report by 2 p.m. Tuesday after a judge denied a motion to delay his surrender date to October 25.

Doughtery was sentenced to six years in federal prison after being found guilty of embezzlement, conspiracy and dozens of other counts in a 2019 indictment, which accused him of using the politically powerful electricians’ union as his "personal bank account" and a source of jobs for family and friends.

In 2021, a separate jury convicted Dougherty of bribing a City Council member to do the union's bidding.

"Dougherty’s crimes have inflicted immeasurable harm upon Local 98 and the City of Philadelphia," federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

Prosecutors were seeking a prison sentence of up to 14 years, saying Dougherty systematically ripped off the electricians' union and deprived the citizens of Philadelphia of the right to honest service from the elected official he bribed.

They also asked for $2.1 million in restitution to Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where Dougherty served as business manager from 1993 until his 2021 resignation.

Dougherty’s lawyers argued for a reduced sentence. They acknowledged the labor boss had abused his position of trust in the 5,000-member local, but said he performed "tremendous and tireless work" on behalf of organized labor.

The defense also said Dougherty provides daily care for his gravely ill wife.

He was sentenced to six years in federal prison with three years' supervision to follow.