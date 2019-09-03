Former priest accused of assaulting 2 altar boys at Tullytown church

article

A former Catholic priest is facing a number of charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted two altar boys during his tenure at a Bucks County church.

Francis “Frank” Trauger, 74, was arraigned Tuesday on counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Authorities say Trauger sexually assaulted two boys during the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were approximately 12-years-old. Trauger is accused of assaulting each victim during the robing process prior to mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown.

In 2005, Trauger was also named in connection with other victims in a Philadelphia grand jury report. He had been a priest at St. Michael’s from 1993 to 2003.

“This defendant abused his position of power to take advantage of these young men. They are very brave for coming forward now,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office believes Trauger may have harmed additional young people. Anyone with information about any other potential criminal acts is asked to contact Tullytown Police Sgt. Phil Kulan at (215) 945-0999, ext. 225; or Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer at (215) 348-6354

Trauger was released on unsecured bail set at $250,000.