Former Sixers dancer apologizes after allegations of threats, racism by team member

A former Philadelphia 76ers dance team member is apologizing after a video posted on Instagram allegedly showed her bullying and making racist remarks towards another team member.

Annie Weiss, the former captain of the dance squad, was seen in an Instagram video making racially charged comments and physical threats towards former dancer Yahne Coleman.

Colemen, who posted the video on Tuesday, alleged Weiss and other members of the team tormented and bullied her for three years. Coleman also said that efforts to expose Weiss and others to Sixers management were unsuccessful.

In the video, Weiss is seated in a limousine intimidating Coleman with racist comments and threats of physical violence. Weiss is also heard making inappropriate comments about Coleman's personal hygiene and physical appearance.

On Tuesday, the Sixers said they were actively investigating the claims made by Coleman.

"We take this situation very seriously. We intend to investigate this matter immediately and remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality," a team spokesperson said.

Coleman soon got widespread support from all corners of the internet. Singer Trey Songz posted the video of Weiss on his Instagram page and tagged the dance team's head coach and Sixers Cheif Operations Officer.

In a written apology posted to Weiss's Instagram on Wednesday, she said she is "deeply ashamed" of her comments depicted in the now-viral video.

"I should have never said those things to Yahne, and regret being someone responsible for making her feel like she was less worthy of respect than anyone else," Weiss's apology read.

Weiss eluded to a "backstory" that triggered the hurtful comments, but did not elaborate on the details of surrounding the recording of the video.

"I made horrid comments and made Yahne feel unsafe and disrespected. Whatever the backstory, that isn't right," Weiss wrote.

However, in a direct message to Trey Songz, Weiss said the video was made after Yahne "contacted my family and threatened by children and husband." Songz kept the video on his page, despite Weiss telling him to delete the post.

Weiss has since deleted her Instagram account.

