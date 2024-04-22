Former Wildwood Mayor indicted on new charges, accused of soliciting job, tax evasion

article

Former Wildwood, New Jersey Mayor Peter J. Byron is facing numerous new charges after Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) announced Monday that a state grand jury has returned a new indictment against him.

Former Mayor Peter J. Byron is accused of abusing his official position to request a job from a city attorney, then failing to pay state taxes on his earnings from that position for years.

Byron, 68, of Wildwood, New Jersey, who resigned from office in September 2023, has been accused of the following new offenses:

Official misconduct – 2nd degree

Tampering with public records – 3rd degree

Falsifying or tampering with records – 4th degree

Failure to pay tax – 3rd degree (two counts)

Filing a fraudulent return – 3rd degree (two counts).

According to the allegations in the new indictment, Byron, who had been elected as a city commissioner before serving as mayor, used his official position as a commissioner to unlawfully pursue and obtain employment from an attorney who had a contract with the city of Wildwood and held official appointed positions with the city.

The indictment also alleges Byron submitted required annual financial disclosure statements to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs in which he failed to properly identify the job with the attorney as a source of income in 2017 and 2018.

The investigation revealed that Byron failed to pay the required state income tax on income earned from New Jersey sources in 2017 and 2018. Byron’s New Jersey income tax return falsely omitted required New Jersey-sourced income earned during those years.

"As alleged, the former mayor inappropriately used his power and influence for unlawful personal financial gain, betraying the public’s trust," said Attorney General Platkin. "Elected officeholders are expected to serve the public, not use their authority to line their own pockets."

"The former mayor had a clear conflict of interest in seeking and accepting this job, given his power over the city contracts and appointments of his employer," said OPIA Executive Director Thomas J. Eicher. "Cashing in unlawfully on positions of power damages the public’s confidence in government, and this indictment should send a message that those who do so will be held accountable."

Byron was previously indicted in a separate matter on state charges and was accused of fraudulently participating in the State Health Benefits Program.

The investigation revealed that Byron and his codefendants were never eligible for benefits because they were never "full-time" employees as defined by state law, which requires elected officials to have work hours fixed at 35 or more hours per week to be eligible.

It is alleged, however, that the defendants fraudulently enrolled in the SHBP and received publicly funded health benefits. That case is still pending.