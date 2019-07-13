Fort Worth wedding photographer's viral post asks guests to put phones away

article

A North Texas wedding photographer with her ruined photo is sharing a message for anyone planning to attend a wedding.

Fort Worth photographer Hannah Stanley shared photos of a bride and her father walking down the aisle in Little Elm.

One shot that was meant to capture a beautiful moment between the newlyweds was ruined when a guest and her iPhone got in the way.

In a Facebook post, Stanley asks: “Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it every day? No.”

Wedding photographers are paid to take pictures. So Stanley suggests guests turn off their phones, sit back and enjoy the moment.

“They want you to witness their ceremony with your eyes and want to be present and witness this life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime fairytale opportunity,” Stanley said. “That moment goes by so quickly. Because if you take a picture and you live it through your phone, you didn't really see it. You just saw it through a screen.”

Luckily, Stanley still managed to get a great shot without the phone in the way and has plenty of other photos for the bride and groom there.