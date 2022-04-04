Four convicted of 2011 mistaken identity murder of Philadelphia delivery driver

Authorities in Philadelphia used jail phone records to help convict four men of the 2011 mistaken identity murder of a furniture delivery driver, according to the district attorney's office.

While in custody for a murder, authorities said Chad Rannels plotted with associates Michael Blackston, Semaj Armstead, and Rashawn Combs, to kill a key witness whom the defendants believed was going to testify against Rannels.

Rannels and the trio were recorded on telephone calls formulating the plot, officials said. Philadelphia Police Detective John Verrechio pieced clues together through jail telephone calls that had occurred between Rannels and his associates, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office.

In a case of mistaken identity, officials said on Dec. 10 the men killed Kevin Drinks as he sat in his delivery truck on the 900 block of Watts Street in North Philadelphia.

Over a decade later, Philadelphia jury found Rannels, Blackston, and Armstead guilty of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy, and related charges. Combs was found guilty of Third Degree Murder and related charges and will be sentenced on June 29, 2022.

"Unfortunately and heartbreakingly they killed an innocent man," says Toczylowski. "This case is a reminder of why so many witnesses are reluctant to come forward, it is an example of why so many witnesses do not want to testify, because this could be what happens."

It’s a constant battle.

Krasner says relocation is one of their biggest efforts, but it’s not a simple endeavor. The cost is an average of $30,000, and if they cannot meet state funding requirements, they have to rely on city funding.

That money was running thin, but fortunately the Philadelphia City Council approved $500,000 strictly for this effort, along with the victim advocate office they hope will provide additional support.

Witnesses that have been threatened or intimidated can also testify before an indicting grand jury, which is a secret process, that can buy them time to protect the person for a trial in open court.

In Drinks’ case, the district attorney’s office says one witness only agreed to help because he was already relocated due to a previous matter.

"Is there more we can do? Yes, but understand that this is an absolutely crucial top priority of this administration, that we do everything we can to protect victims and witnesses," says Krasner

