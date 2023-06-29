Fourth of July 2023: Where to celebrate Independence Day in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA - Cities and towns across the Delaware Valley are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations, including fireworks, special events and parades.
Here's where and how you can celebrate in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Delaware and southern New Jersey.
Philadelphia
- Free Museum Day - July 4th, All day at the National Constitution Center
- Salute to America Independence Day Parade - July 4th, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. in Old City
- Freedom Fest - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Park, Linden Ave
- Wawa Welcome America Festival - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Cena Con Amici with Fireworks - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 717 Christopher Columbus Blvd
- Philadelphia’s July 4th Dinner Cruise - July 4th, 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd
Pennsylvania
- Delco Independence Day - July 4th, All day at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial, 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
- Quakertown Community Day - July 4th, 8 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Memorial Park, 600 Mill Street
- NCBC Independence Day Celebration - July 4th, 8:45 a.m. at Union Fire House, 149 Montgomery Ave, Bala Cynwyd
- Narberth Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks - July 4th, 10:00 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. at Narberth Park
- Skippack 4th of July Parade and Fireworks 2023 - July 4th, 11 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. at Downtown Skippack
- Go Fourth! Street Fest - July 4th, 11:15 a.m - 4 p.m.. at High Street, Pottstown
- Norristown’s Fourth of July Celebration - July 4th, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Elmwood Park, 1661 Harding Blvd
- Upper Merion Annual July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Heuser Park, 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia
- Bethlehem Independence Day - July 4th, 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at The Steelstacks, 101 Founders Way
- City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at J. Barney Crum Stadium, 2027 Linden Street
- 2023 Fireworks Pre-Show Party - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at 75 W King St, Pottstown
- All-American Fireworks Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Eagleville Park, 100 Parklane Drive, Eagleville
- Waltz Golf Farm 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ride Pike, Limerick
- Treddyfrin Township 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 7:15 pm - 9:15 p.m. at Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook
- Sesame Place July 4th Fest - July 4th, 9 p.m. at Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne
- Dorney Park July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 9:30 p.m. at Dorney Park, 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown
- Southampton Days Fair - July 4th, 9:35 p.m. at Tamanend Park, 1255 Second Street Pike Southampton
New Jersey
Whether you’re celebrating the nation’s independence at the Jersey Shore or on the Camden waterfront, here’s a list of events where you can enjoy festivities for America’s birthday.
- Riverton 4th of July Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Riverton Yacht Club
- Evesham July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Savich Tract Field
- Moorestown July 4th Parade - July 4th, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on E Main Street
- 4th of July Bike Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church
- Independence Day Celebration - July 4th, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Longstreet Farm in Holmdel
- 1 Mile Run for Fun - July 4th, 9:30 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. at the Cinnaminson Public Works Department
- Freedom Festival - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden
- 4th of July Fireworks on the Battleship - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Battleship New Jersey
- Bellmawr July 4th Parade - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.at the Bellmawr Water Department
- Independence Day Parade - July 4th, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.at the Haddon Municipal Building
- Stratford July 4th Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Samuel S Yellin School
- 4th of July Boogie - July 4th, 8 a.m - 8 p.m. at Skydive Cross Keys in Williamstown
- Bridgeton July 4th Fireworks - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Alden Field
- July 4th Patriotic Ceremony & Beer Garden - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Weonah Park
- Woodstown Firecracker 5K - July 4th, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Marlton Recreation Park
- Millville’s Hometown 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Vineland 4th of July Concert & Fireworks - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Albert V. Giampietro Memorial Park
- Cape May City July 4th Fireworks - July 4th, 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Congress Hall
- North Wildwood July 4th Family Bike Parade - July 4th, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Surf Avenue
- 4th of July Party in the Plaza - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood
- Ocean City July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier
Delaware
Delaware, which became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, earning it the name the "First State," will also be full of Fourth of July events across its three counties.
- 4th of July Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. at the University of Delaware Athletics Complex
- 4th of July Summer BBQ - July 4th, 3 p.m. at The Delaware Pinball Collective
- Dover 4th of July Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Legislative Mall
- July 4th Tiki Cruise & Fireworks - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Dravo Plaza Dock
- Dewey Beach Liquors 5K - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. at Rusty Rudder
- 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest - July 4th, 12 p.m. at the Millville Boardwalk
- Wilmington July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Tubman-Garret Riverfront Park
- Liberty Day Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. at Tubby Raymond Field in Newark
- Kalmar Nyckel Free July 4th Tours - July 4th at The Tall Ship of Delaware
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 04: A view of fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of the Art during Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Imag