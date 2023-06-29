Fourth of July 2023: Where to celebrate Independence Day in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Cities and towns across the Delaware Valley are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations, including fireworks, special events and parades.

Here's where and how you can celebrate in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

>> Wawa Welcome America: You can visit these museums for free over next 2 weeks

Philadelphia

Free Museum Day - July 4th, All day at the National Constitution Center

Salute to America Independence Day Parade - July 4th, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. in Old City

Freedom Fest - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Park, Linden Ave

Wawa Welcome America Festival - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Cena Con Amici with Fireworks - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 717 Christopher Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia’s July 4th Dinner Cruise - July 4th, 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd

Related article

Pennsylvania

Delco Independence Day - July 4th, All day at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial, 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Quakertown Community Day - July 4th, 8 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Memorial Park, 600 Mill Street

NCBC Independence Day Celebration - July 4th, 8:45 a.m. at Union Fire House, 149 Montgomery Ave, Bala Cynwyd

Narberth Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks - July 4th, 10:00 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. at Narberth Park

Skippack 4th of July Parade and Fireworks 2023 - July 4th, 11 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. at Downtown Skippack

Go Fourth! Street Fest - July 4th, 11:15 a.m - 4 p.m.. at High Street, Pottstown

Norristown’s Fourth of July Celebration - July 4th, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Elmwood Park, 1661 Harding Blvd

Upper Merion Annual July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Heuser Park, 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia

Bethlehem Independence Day - July 4th, 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at The Steelstacks, 101 Founders Way

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at J. Barney Crum Stadium, 2027 Linden Street

2023 Fireworks Pre-Show Party - July 4th, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at 75 W King St, Pottstown

All-American Fireworks Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Eagleville Park, 100 Parklane Drive, Eagleville

Waltz Golf Farm 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ride Pike, Limerick

Treddyfrin Township 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 7:15 pm - 9:15 p.m. at Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook

Sesame Place July 4th Fest - July 4th, 9 p.m. at Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne

Dorney Park July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 9:30 p.m. at Dorney Park, 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown

Southampton Days Fair - July 4th, 9:35 p.m. at Tamanend Park, 1255 Second Street Pike Southampton

New Jersey

Whether you’re celebrating the nation’s independence at the Jersey Shore or on the Camden waterfront, here’s a list of events where you can enjoy festivities for America’s birthday.

Riverton 4th of July Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Riverton Yacht Club

Evesham July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Savich Tract Field

Moorestown July 4th Parade - July 4th, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on E Main Street

4th of July Bike Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church

Independence Day Celebration - July 4th, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Longstreet Farm in Holmdel

1 Mile Run for Fun - July 4th, 9:30 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. at the Cinnaminson Public Works Department

Freedom Festival - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden

4th of July Fireworks on the Battleship - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Battleship New Jersey

Bellmawr July 4th Parade - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.at the Bellmawr Water Department

Independence Day Parade - July 4th, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.at the Haddon Municipal Building

Stratford July 4th Parade - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Samuel S Yellin School

4th of July Boogie - July 4th, 8 a.m - 8 p.m. at Skydive Cross Keys in Williamstown

Bridgeton July 4th Fireworks - July 4th, 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Alden Field

July 4th Patriotic Ceremony & Beer Garden - July 4th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Weonah Park

Woodstown Firecracker 5K - July 4th, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Marlton Recreation Park

Millville’s Hometown 4th of July Celebration - July 4th, 9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Vineland 4th of July Concert & Fireworks - July 4th, 7 p.m. at Albert V. Giampietro Memorial Park

Cape May City July 4th Fireworks - July 4th, 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Congress Hall

North Wildwood July 4th Family Bike Parade - July 4th, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Surf Avenue

4th of July Party in the Plaza - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood

Ocean City July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier

Delaware

Delaware, which became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, earning it the name the "First State," will also be full of Fourth of July events across its three counties.

4th of July Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. at the University of Delaware Athletics Complex

4th of July Summer BBQ - July 4th, 3 p.m. at The Delaware Pinball Collective

Dover 4th of July Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Legislative Mall

July 4th Tiki Cruise & Fireworks - July 4th, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Dravo Plaza Dock

Dewey Beach Liquors 5K - July 4th, 7:30 p.m. at Rusty Rudder

4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest - July 4th, 12 p.m. at the Millville Boardwalk

Wilmington July 4th Celebration - July 4th, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Tubman-Garret Riverfront Park

Liberty Day Fireworks - July 4th, 6 p.m. at Tubby Raymond Field in Newark

Kalmar Nyckel Free July 4th Tours - July 4th at The Tall Ship of Delaware