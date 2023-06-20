Wawa Welcomes America: You can visit these museums for free over next 2 weeks

article

Wawa is getting ready to "Welcome America" with a calendar full of events leading up to the Fourth of July celebration.

Over the next two weeks, all kinds of events are popping up around Philadelphia.

From block parties to "Kidchella" there's something for everyone - including museum lovers!

Museums across the city are offering free entry every day until July 4 as part of Wawa Welcomes America:

June 20

Wagner Free Institute of Science

The Print Center

June 21

Woodmere Art Museum

Fairmount Water Works Interpretive

June 22

Historic Rittenhouse Town

Wyck Historic House

June 23

Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History

Stenton

June 24

Masonic Temple

Science History Institute

The Rosenbach

Paul Robeson House

June 25

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge

Strawberry Mansion

June 26

Christ Church Preservation Trust

June 27

Mütter Museum

Academy of Natural Science

Betsy Ross House

June 28

National Constitution Center

June 29

Free Library of Philadelphia

National Liberty Museum

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

June 30

Penn Museum

American Swedish Historical Museum

July 1

Arch Street Meeting House

Fireman’s Hall Museum

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

July 2

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Barnes Foundation

July 3

Carpenter’s Hall

Elfreth’s Alley Museum

Eastern State Penitentiary

July 4

Cliveden House

Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

For hours of operation, and more information on each museum, visit the Wawa Welcomes America event website.