Wawa Welcomes America: You can visit these museums for free over next 2 weeks

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:02PM
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is getting ready to "Welcome America" with a calendar full of events leading up to the Fourth of July celebration.

Over the next two weeks, all kinds of events are popping up around Philadelphia. 

From block parties to "Kidchella" there's something for everyone - including museum lovers!

Museums across the city are offering free entry every day until July 4 as part of Wawa Welcomes America:

June 20

  • Wagner Free Institute of Science 
  • The Print Center

June 21

  • Woodmere Art Museum
  • Fairmount Water Works Interpretive

June 22

  • Historic Rittenhouse Town
  • Wyck Historic House

June 23

  • Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History
  • Stenton

June 24

  • Masonic Temple
  • Science History Institute
  • The Rosenbach
  • Paul Robeson House

June 25

  • John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge
  • Strawberry Mansion

June 26

  • Christ Church Preservation Trust

June 27

  • Mütter Museum
  • Academy of Natural Science
  • Betsy Ross House

June 28

  • National Constitution Center

June 29

  • Free Library of Philadelphia
  • National Liberty Museum
  • Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

June 30

  • Penn Museum
  • American Swedish Historical Museum

July 1

  • Arch Street Meeting House
  • Fireman’s Hall Museum
  • Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

July 2

  • Philadelphia Museum of Art
  • The Barnes Foundation

July 3

  • Carpenter’s Hall
  • Elfreth’s Alley Museum
  • Eastern State Penitentiary

July 4

  • Cliveden House
  • Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

For hours of operation, and more information on each museum, visit the Wawa Welcomes America event website.