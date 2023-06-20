Wawa Welcomes America: You can visit these museums for free over next 2 weeks
article
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is getting ready to "Welcome America" with a calendar full of events leading up to the Fourth of July celebration.
Over the next two weeks, all kinds of events are popping up around Philadelphia.
From block parties to "Kidchella" there's something for everyone - including museum lovers!
Museums across the city are offering free entry every day until July 4 as part of Wawa Welcomes America:
June 20
- Wagner Free Institute of Science
- The Print Center
June 21
- Woodmere Art Museum
- Fairmount Water Works Interpretive
June 22
- Historic Rittenhouse Town
- Wyck Historic House
June 23
- Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History
- Stenton
June 24
- Masonic Temple
- Science History Institute
- The Rosenbach
- Paul Robeson House
June 25
- John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge
- Strawberry Mansion
June 26
- Christ Church Preservation Trust
June 27
- Mütter Museum
- Academy of Natural Science
- Betsy Ross House
June 28
- National Constitution Center
June 29
- Free Library of Philadelphia
- National Liberty Museum
- Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts
June 30
- Penn Museum
- American Swedish Historical Museum
July 1
- Arch Street Meeting House
- Fireman’s Hall Museum
- Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
July 2
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- The Barnes Foundation
July 3
- Carpenter’s Hall
- Elfreth’s Alley Museum
- Eastern State Penitentiary
July 4
- Cliveden House
- Faith and Liberty Discovery Center
For hours of operation, and more information on each museum, visit the Wawa Welcomes America event website.