FOX 29 participates in Walk to End Alzheimer's

FOX 29 was proud to be apart of the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the 21st time.

According to the event’s website, this event is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Bill Mikus the VP of Human Resources for Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia says this is an event and cause that means a great deal to Philadelphians.

"It’s huge to be back in person! Over six million people are affected by this disease. There’s over 11 million caregivers that are unpaid like I did with my grandmother. She had dementia for eight years of her life at the end and it really is a good opportunity for us to be out," said Mikus.

As of Saturday afternoon, the associations goal of raising $1,381,000 was nearly ninety five percent complete. Nearly 5,000 people took part in the walk and some 600 plus groups also participated.

For FOX 29’s Sue Serio, she wants the fight against Alzheimer’s to come to an end.

"My husbands family, we have several cases of people with dementia…and it’s heartbreaking to watch because the persons there but they’re not there. We gotta find a cure!" Said Serio.

FOX 29 is proud to once again be the media sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in our area.

