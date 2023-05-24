FOX 29's 'Feed Your Dreams' Sweepstakes Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the FOX 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29, and Giant Food Stores (collectively, "Sponsor"), and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3, No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per person per entry period. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. local time on May 29, 2023, and will continue through 11:59 p.m., local time on June 9, 2023 (the "Giveaway Period").

4. To enter, log on to www.fox29.com/contests and click on the link to Fox 29’s "Feed Your dream" Sweepstakes. Follow all instructions to complete the online entry. Entrants must fill in the information requested, including a brief description of your food-related business or product idea.

5. All submissions must be original and conform to Fox’s and Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Fox and Sponsor in their sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on any legal claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Fox and Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on their websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid qualified entries on or about June 12, 2023.

The Prize(s)

8. One winner will receive a written check in the amount $2,500. The prize is provided by Fox Broadcasting Company.

9. The winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about June 12, 2023. The winner must respond to prize notification within two days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by WTXF FOX 29 within any 12-month period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 12 months.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through July 9, 2023.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.