Fox Chase residents sheltering in place while barricade situation continues into 6th hour

Philadelphia police and SWAT have been on location in Fox Chase with a person barricaded inside a home for the better part of late Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to officials, the barricade was declared about 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

At 8 p.m., residents in the area of Emerson Street to Solly Avenue and from Ferndale to Halstead streets were being asked by Philadelphia police to shelter in place inside their homes or businesses until an all-clear was given.

Additionally, Verre Road to Solly Avenue and Halstead to Hoffnagle streets were all closed.

According to authorities, a family member of a 40-year-old man on the 700 block of Emerson Street walked inside the 7th District Philadelphia Police Department with official paperwork for an involuntary emergency examination about 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at the residence within 15 minutes of the family member’s arrival to the district office and the man reportedly spoke to police from a window, asking to see the paperwork. Police then showed it to him, at which point he told them he was going to take a shower.

Officials said, the man then began to open a safe where multiple guns were said to be kept and police declared the barricade situation.

No further details were released regarding the situation.