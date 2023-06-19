FOX LOCAL App: Here's how to get FOX 29 for your Smart TV!

FOX 29 is helping you stay even more up to date with the latest headlines, streams and shows with the new FOX LOCAL app for Apple TV, Amazon FireTV and Google Android TV.

What is the FOX LOCAL app?

FOX LOCAL is a new, completely free local news app bringing you news from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Watch FOX 29's in-depth reporting about current events across the Delaware Valley and beyond.

Stream coverage of the biggest stories 24/7 on issues that matter to you. Get breaking news, traffic, weather, politics, sports, health and more. Watch Good Day Philadelphia and FOX 29 News - and when FOX 29 isn't on TV, we'll offer streams of LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather. You'll also be able to stream other FOX TV stations such as FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 2 Detroit - with more cities on the way!

Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 29 Philadelphia's shows including Good Day Philadelphia, FOX 29 News, The Six, The 10 O'clock News, The 215, The Pulse, Kelly Drives - and much more.

You can watch the app from anywhere for free, whether you're on vacation, or keeping up with hometown news from your new city!

How to stream FOX 29 Philadelphia on the FOX LOCAL App

The easiest way to get the app is to search on the respective App Store on your Apple TV device, Amazon Fire TV or Google Android TV. You can also click the links below for more information.

Apple TV

Amazon FireTV

Google Android TV

This is just the beginning of the FOX LOCAL app experience, and there's much more to come in the year ahead - more cities and more features!

