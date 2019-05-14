FOX reveals 2019-2020 new series, primetime schedule

FOX Entertainment unveiled its primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season, featuring four new comedies, six new dramas, and a new unscripted game show fleshing out the lineup alongside several new seasons of return favorites like "Empire," "The Masked Singer," and "Beat Shazam."

"The Resident" will be moving to Tuesday nights for its third season and will be airing before "Empire," which is entering its sixth and final year. Other return series include "The Simpsons," "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," "WWE's Smackdown Live," "The Masked Singer," and Thursday Night Football.

WWE's Smackdown Live will return on Oct. 4 for another year of weekly episodes, and Season 3 of "The Masked Singer" will premiere after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Here's a look at the brand new shows coming to FOX this fall:

Three of the four new comedies will be animated, all with a slew of superstar writers, producers and voice actors behind the scenes. For your animation fix, check out "Bless the Harts," "Duncanville" and "The Great North."

"Bless the Harts," created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winner Emily Spivey (writer on "SNL," "Parks and Recreation," "The Last Man on Earth") follows the Harts, a Southern family aiming for the American dream but struggling financially every step of the way. Kristen Wiig is an executive producer, and she voices the show along with Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Fortune Feimster, Drew Tarver, and Mary Steenburgen. "Bless the Harts" will premiere on Sundays from 8:30-9 p.m.

"Simpsons" veterans Mike and Julie Scully have joined forces with Amy Poehler as the executive producers behind the new series "Duncanville," which follows a typical 15-year-old boy with a wild fantasy life. Poehler voices both the teen boy, Duncan, as well as his mother. Other notable actors voicing the show are Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome and Betsy Sodar. You can expect guest voice appearances from Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa. "Duncanville" will be debuting mid-season along with "The Great Northern," the third and final new animated comedy of the 2019-2020 slate.

From "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard comes "The Great Northern," which tells the story of an Alaska-based single dad, his gaggle of oddball kids and their family fishing boat. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate and Will Forte are the featured voice actors on the show.

Advertisement

Also slated to be released mid-season is "Outmatched," the only new live-action comedy series in the bunch. Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson play a blue-collar couple living in Atlantic City with four children. It just so happens that three of those four children are certified geniuses.

Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton will star in the family drama, "Not Just Me." Hutton plays a pioneering fertility doctor who used his own sperm to conceive more than 100 kids over the course of his career, much to the surprise of his daughter, played by Snow, who believed herself to be an only child. The series, which explores larger concepts of family and identity, will premiere on Wednesdays after "The Masked Singer."

In "Prodigal Son," Michael Sheen plays a convicted serial killer whose life mission before being arrested was to hunt murderers. Tom Payne plays his son, who has become one of New York's brightest criminal psychologists. Keep an eye peeled for this darkly comedic crime drama on Monday nights.

Diving into the experiences of first responders is "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Rob Lowe as a New York cop relocating to Austin, Texas with his son. The series riffs off FOX's highly successful "9-1-1," and comes from the same co-creator trio of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The show will debut with a special two-night premiere, Sunday, Jan. 19 - Monday, Jan. 20.

"Deputy" is the cop drama with a classic Western vibe starring Stephen Dorff of "True Detective." Dorff plays a fifth generation law-enforcement officer who finds himself thrust into the position of Los Angeles County Sheriff after the current sheriff dies, all because of an obscure, dated law.

Kim Cattrall is producing and starring in the gothic family drama, "Filthy Rich," which examines the not-so-perfect lives of an outrageously wealthy Southern family with more than a few secrets. Cattrall's character's husband dies in a plane crash, and his will reveals that he had three illegitimate children, who now stake a claim to the family's inheritance of their father's successful Christian TV network empire.

"neXt" is a thriller from the executive producers and directors of the hit "This Is Us." The series examines the human relationship to technology as the creator of a dangerous, rogue A.I. comes to terms with his creation and the deadly threat it poses to humanity.

JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt, the trio of NFL superstar brothers, will be hosting "Ultimate Tag," a new physical game show based off the childrens' game of tag, set to premiere in 2020.