Fraud alert: PPA issues phishing scam alert regarding supposed unpaid tickets
PHILADELPHIA - A fraud alert has been issued from the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
They say it’s a phishing scam where consumers are being sent text messages that claim to be from PPA.
The messages say customers owe money for an unpaid parking ticket.
Officials with PPA say there’s a link to a malicious website with a request to make a payment.
Do not click the link, PPA warns.
PPA urges anyone with an outstanding parking ticket to go online to their actual website or call them directly to resolve any issue.