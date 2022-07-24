Free family film night every Tuesday in Wildwood

article

If you’re near Wildwood and looking for something to do with your family, for free, come out to Movies in the Plaza.

Family movies are shown free, every Tuesday night at Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood.

Bring friends and family, chairs and blankets and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Films begin at dusk, around 8:15. July 26, the film "Luca" is being shown.

Parking is free in the parking lot behind the shops. Come early for dinner and ice cream!

For more information, call 609-523-1602.