Free phone call service from police leads to life-saving welfare check in Delaware

The Brief The Senior Roll Call Lifeline in New Castle County is living up to its name, as last week, it likely saved an 87-year-old woman’s life. The free service provides daily calls to check on their members.



A free service in New Castle County is literally a lifeline for seniors or disabled citizens. The Senior Roll Call Lifeline has assisted people with health issues or injuries get the vital help they need.

What we know:

Every day between 7 and 10 a.m., from the New Castle County Police Department, roughly 200 county residents get a "good morning" phone call.

"Today is National Pajama Day," says Master Corporal Andy Daller.

Corporal Daller, with the New Castle County Police, helps run the Senior Roll Call Lifeline. The free service, which started in the county in 1995, calls its members’ homes daily to check on their well-being and ensure they do not need emergency assistance.

Corporal Daller monitors the voice-activated robocalls that go out to their members, the majority of whom are senior citizens that live alone, and changes the message daily by acknowledging the national day.

"It’s interesting to listen to their reactions," he says.

Timeline:

If someone does not answer, Corporal Daller will follow-up, then call the member’s emergency contacts, followed by hospitals or other locations, such as senior centers. That’s often where they get ahold of 86-year-old James Price Sr.

"I thank God for the phone call," says Price. "I’m grateful for that, because if I got sick, then they would come help me."

Price says signing up was an easy decision after telling his daughter that moving, follow his wife’s death about two years ago, was not an option.

"I don’t want to go to a senior center with them old biddies, now that’s what I said, and now guess what? I’m one of them," he says. "It makes me feel good because people care, and that makes a big difference."

Lifesaving:

Corporal Daller says when they cannot locate the member, he sends out officers to do a welfare check. He says this happens about once a week.

"Unfortunately, I guess, or fortunately, you always assume the worst," he says. "So, that’s why I don’t usually hesitate to send police out if I get a feeling about something."

That was the case on April 10th, when Corporal Daller says he was unable to reach an 87-year-old woman with mobility issues. When responding officers did a welfare check, they found her in a chair on her back porch, where she had been overnight, in the cold, with no access to her phone, food, or water.

"She’s home now, and she’s back, and she’s okay, so it worked," says Corporal Daller. "There’s a connection there, so it kind of means even more because you’re like, oh wow, someone who’s voice you’ve heard a bunch of times, you know had a problem and was in need, and it worked out okay."

Big picture view:

Price, a pastor of 27 years in Wilmington, relies heavily on his faith and anyone willing to lend a hand, including the police.

"It’s crooks and people that’s dishonest that don’t want to have connections with the police, but I’m alright with that, because I haven’t done anything," he says. "I’ve got five children and a host of grands and all, but it’s good to have all the help you can get."

What you can do:

The program is FREE to all senior or disabled citizens residing in New Castle County, and police are only hoping to grow and expand it in the near future, with the help of volunteers. For more information on volunteering or how to enroll in the program, contact: 302-395-8159.