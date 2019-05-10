Frightened, orphaned coyote pup gets help from trooper

A tiny coyote pup was stranded without its mother along the edge of busy roadway until a Massachusetts State Police officer helped give it a room for the night.

Trooper Carlo Mastromattei responded to a call of a wounded dog on May 5 and instead found the small, frightened pup.

The trooper called wildlife and animal control officers but no one was available to assist, so he called an animal kennel who helped him secure a crate for the pup.

Mastromattei then took the pup to his girlfriend's house, where the pup stayed in the crate overnight and got some TLC.

The pup was taken to Tufts Wildlife the next day who determined he was a healthy little pup. He will be transferred to a wildlife specialist where he will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.