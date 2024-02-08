Frontier Airlines adds 10 nonstop flights from Philadelphia for as low as $19
PHILADELPHIA - Pack your bags! Nearly a dozen new flights are coming to Philadelphia International Airport - some for less than $20.
Frontier Airlines announced that they are adding nonstop flights from Philadelphia to 10 new destinations this spring.
Beginning in May, the flights will travel to Portland, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Columbus, Kansas City and Pensacola.
And they are being offered at introductory fares as low as $19!