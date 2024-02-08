Expand / Collapse search

Frontier Airlines adds 10 nonstop flights from Philadelphia for as low as $19

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Pack your bags! Nearly a dozen new flights are coming to Philadelphia International Airport - some for less than $20.

Frontier Airlines announced that they are adding nonstop flights from Philadelphia to 10 new destinations this spring.

Beginning in May, the flights will travel to Portland, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Columbus, Kansas City and Pensacola.

And they are being offered at introductory fares as low as $19!