Philadelphia City Council addresses SNAP benefits amid government shutdown

The Brief Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the SNAP crisis amid the government shutdown. The city is allocating $4 million for food support during the crisis. The "One Philly SNAP Support Program" will distribute $2 million in grants to local organizations.



As the government shutdown reaches day 36, Philadelphia City Council is addressing the ongoing SNAP crisis and its impact on the community.

Philadelphia allocates millions for food support

The city of Philadelphia is contributing $4 million to support food distribution during the SNAP crisis.

Share Food Program and Philabundance, two of the largest food distributors in the city, will each receive $1 million.

The remaining $2 million will be distributed through the "One Philly SNAP Support Program" in grants to local food security organizations.

The Philadelphia City Council chamber was filled with signs advocating for SNAP funding as stakeholders testified on the crisis.

Loree Jones-Brown, CEO of Philabundance, noted the increase in demand, saying, "Our pantry partners are seeing scared faces and longer lines."

George Matysik, Executive Director of the Share Food Program, reported a significant increase in new registrations within their food pantry networks due to federal cuts. "We have seen about a 12-fold increase in the amount of new registrations," said Matysik.

The Health Department launched the "One Philly SNAP Support Program" to distribute grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to grassroots organizations that can provide immediate food assistance.

What they're saying:

Kenyatta Johnson, Philadelphia City Council President, emphasized the importance of supporting organizations dealing with SNAP-Ed and addressing the needs of food banks. "How can we continue to address some of the issues that were discussed here today?" said Johnson.