Pennsylvania launches emergency food relief plan as SNAP benefits halt amid federal shutdown

The Brief Gov. Josh Shapiro declared a disaster emergency to address the suspension of federal SNAP benefits during the shutdown. The plan releases $5 million in state funding and launches a private donation drive that has already raised $1 million. Food banks across Pennsylvania say demand has surged as families begin November without federal food assistance.



As the federal government shutdown continues through the beginning of November, Gov. Josh Shapiro has activated an emergency relief plan to support food banks and families after SNAP benefits were suspended for nearly two million Pennsylvanians.

The move marks the first time in U.S. history that the federal government has stopped issuing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments during a shutdown, according to a release by Gov. Shapiro's office.

What we know:

On Oct. 31, Shapiro signed a disaster emergency declaration that directed $5 million in state funding to Feeding Pennsylvania. The organization distributes food through its network of food banks statewide.

The governor also announced the creation of a SNAP Emergency Relief Fund, which has raised more than $1 million in private donations from business leaders and philanthropists, including Thomas Tull, Connie Williams, Mark Cuban and David and Hallee Adelman.

"Nearly two million Pennsylvanians rely on SNAP every month — and they shouldn’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from because of the dysfunction in Washington," Gov. Shapiro said. "My administration is using every tool we have — state resources, private sector support, and the compassion of our communities — to make sure our food banks are fully stocked and our families are fed."

The backstory:

The declaration allows the state to move money and resources faster, streamline contracts and provide immediate logistical support to the charitable food network.

The $5 million will be distributed through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS), connecting food banks with Pennsylvania farmers to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in need.

Feeding Pennsylvania says its nine member food banks are already seeing sharp increases in demand and, in some cases, double the number of visits to local pantries compared to last month.

Dig deeper:

Pennsylvania has joined 24 other states and Washington, D.C. in a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming the decision to withhold SNAP payments violates federal law and ignores billions of dollars in contingency funds approved by Congress for emergencies.

The SNAP program serves nearly two million residents statewide — including about 713,000 children and 697,000 seniors — and brings more than $366 million in federal food assistance to Pennsylvania households each month.

Local perspective:

Pennsylvanians who want to assist can donate to their local food banks or contribute directly through feedingpa.org, which coordinates food distribution across all 67 counties.

Shapiro’s office said more updates on donations and food distribution will be released this week.