Teen shot on subway platform outside Temple dorm; 3 in custody

article

The Brief A 14-year-old was shot on a subway platform near Temple University on Saturday. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the southbound platform of the Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line. Officers took three people of interest into custody.



Three people are in custody after a 14-year-old boy was shot on a subway platform near Temple University on Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, on the southbound platform of the Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Video from the scene showed officers gathering at the top of the stairwell to the platform, just outside Temple's Morgan Hall.

Officers said the teen was shot twice in the hip and leg area.

Investigators found several shell casings and a magazine at the scene, but did not find a gun, officials said.

SUGGESTED: Man killed in shooting on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia

Inspector D.F. Pace with PPD told FOX 29 that investigators used SEPTA security cameras to identify three people they believe were involved in the shooting. Officers were able to arrest three people matching those descriptions near the scene shortly after the shooting. Pace said they believe they have the shooter in custody.

First responders brought the boy to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the people of interest were identified, though Pace said the three people in custody were either "juveniles or very young adults."

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating.