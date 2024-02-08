Boathouse Row's iconic lights will finally turn back on next month

After a year of darkness, a Philadelphia icon will shine bright once again!

Boathouse Row will debut its new LED light system during a long-awaited relighting ceremony on March 7.

It comes nearly a year after the old lights were shut off after recurring maintenance issues sparked a complete renovation.

The lighting has become an iconic stable along the Schuylkill River since its introduction in 1979.

Now 6,000 individual LED lights, with 16 million color combinations, will illuminate the homes for years to come!