Phillies Truck Day: What's being loaded on the trailers headed down to Clearwater?

Phillies' staffers will spend Thursday morning loading three tractor trailers full of equipment for their yearly convoy to the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida.

Considered by many to be the symbolic start of the baseball season, "Truck Day" will be celebrated at 6 a.m. when the empty trailers pull up to Citizens Bank Park.

"This is probably one of the biggest signs that spring training – and Phillies baseball – are just around the corner," Manager of Equipment Dan O’Rourke said.

So what exactly does the team need to get ready for the 2024 season? The numbers are truly staggering:

2,400 baseballs

1,200 bats

140 batting helmets

300 batting gloves

600 batting practice hats

250 batting practice tops

2,000 short and long sleeved shirts

600 pairs of pants

350 pairs of shorts

125 leather and elastic belts

200 fleeces

200 light jackets

40 heavy jackets

75 pairs of assorted spikes, plastics and turf shoes

10,000 cups

20 coolers

900 pairs of socks

The trucks are estimated to leave Citizens Bank Park before noon and travel through Center City before stopping outside the Citizens Bank branch on 18th and Market Streets. There, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the trucks before they depart for BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

The 1,058-mile journey will take the trucks through eight different states before arriving in Florida, just three days before the Phillies will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Phillies will welcome back largely the same roster that carried them to the doorstep of another World Series appearance that disappointingly ended with a NLCS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies will play their first spring training game on Feb. 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays, then start the regular season at home against the Atlanta Braves on Mar. 28.