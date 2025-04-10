Fugitive arrested in 2022 murder of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation employee: police

The Brief On September 9, 2022, Philadelphia parks and rec employee, Tiffany Fletcher, 40, was fatally shot when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout near the rec center. Two teens were arrested and charged with her murder, while a third teen was deemed a fugitive. On Thursday, police arrested the third suspect, a 19-year-old who will be charged with her murder.



A new development has been made in the 2022 murder of 40-year-old Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee, Tiffany Fletcher.

On Thursday, police arrested the last teen wanted for the murder.

The backstory:

On September 9, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m. a group of males were arguing when a shootout occurred at the Mill Creek Recreation Center located on the 4700 block of Brown Street.

Tiffany Fletcher, 40, was preparing to welcome students to the rec center after school when she got stuck in the crossfire.

A detective later recovered a 9mm ghost gun loaded with one round in the chamber and one round in the magazine from a trash can on Perry Street, according to officials.

At the time, police arrested a 14-year-old identified as Mackie Jones and two weeks later, they arrested then-16-year-old Malik Flegler.

Both were charged with murder and related offenses.

What we know:

After further investigation, police developed information on another shooter who was 16 years old at the time.

"We were able to develop enough probable cause to get an arrest warrant for this individual. He remained a fugitive all that time," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

On Thursay, April 10, just after midnight, police in Lower Potts Grove Township stopped the now, 19-year-old who was identified as te fugitive wanted by Philly police.

He was taken to the Homicide Division where he will be processed for murder.

"So we believe in that case, everybody involved in that case that we know of is in custody," said Vanore.

Dig deeper:

The Mill Creek Rec Center was renamed the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center to remember the slain Parks and Rec worker.