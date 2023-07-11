Fugitive caught in the act thanks to K9, officers in New Castle County, police say

article

A wanted man was stopped in his tracks when he came face-to-face with police in New Castle County this week.

Reports of a woman screaming prompted a law enforcement response to Pine Valley Apartments Monday night.

Police say officers, along with K9 Nova and her partner, confronted the suspect after he broke into the victim's apartment.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Clendening was wanted on multiple active arrest warrants in Delaware.

Police say he was also violating two active no-contact orders at the time of the burglary.

Clendening was charged with burglary, stalking and breach of release. He was also arraigned on four additional arrest warrants related to stalking and numerous felony charges.