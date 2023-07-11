Man dies on Old City street after being stabbed in neck, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man in Philadelphia, police say.

Authorities say dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of an assault on Monday around 11:30 p.m.

According to officials, police and medics responded to N 4th Street in the Old City section of the city and found a man sitting on the front steps of a business.

The man was unresponsive and had a large cut on his neck, where he was bleeding heavily, police say.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, medics pronounced the man dead on scene shortly after arriving.

The unidentified man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s, officials say.

Investigators say a witness saw an altercation between the victim and another male, who later fled on N 4th Street through a vacant lot.

Officials say the victim is believed to be homeless.

The case remains under investigation, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.