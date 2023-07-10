Bird feeders poisoned in Bucks County park, prompting warning from police

article

Police in Bucks County have launched an investigation after they say someone poisoned bird feeders in a community park.

On Saturday, Warminster police and animal control officers were notified that a number of dead birds were found around feeding stations in Warminster Community Park along Bristol Road.

Animal control officers informed police that the feeding stations appeared to contain a poison that killed the birds. The suspected poison used is dangerous to both humans and animals, according to police.

Authorities believe the poison was likely put in the feeders during early morning hours on Saturday.

Warminster police warned anyone who may encounter similar feeders or bait not to handle them, but to call 911 to ensure proper removal.

The investigation is ongoing.