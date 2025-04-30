Fugitive charged with murder for U-Haul crash that killed UDel student, injured 7 others

The Brief A man is charged with murder in connection to a deadly crash near the University of Delaware campus on Tuesday. One student was killed, another seriously injured, and several others injured during the incident. Police say the suspect was a fugitive wanted in three other states.



A 22-year-old man wanted in three other states is now in police custody for a crash that claimed the life of a University of Delaware student and left seven others injured near campus Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Gordon Turner is charged with murder, assault, and related offenses after police say he lost control of a stolen U-Haul van while evading arrest, striking several pedestrians and vehicles.

An investigation revealed that Turner was a fugitive already wanted by police in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

The backstory:

A U-Haul van, which was due for return last month, was found parked in a shopping center on the 200 block of East Main Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When police attempted to arrest Turner and a passenger, they evaded arrest by driving over a curb and hitting a police vehicle before speeding off.

Police say they did not initiate a pursuit, but the vehicle continued speeding, then lost control, striking two pedestrians.

Several parked vehicles were also struck, one with four people inside, and another with one person inside.

A chain reaction caused one of the parked vehicles to strike a third pedestrian.

One of the pedestrians, a 24-year-old University of Delaware graduate student, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be released.

A second pedestrian, also a 24-year-old University of Delaware graduate student, sustained serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

Turner was released into police custody after being evaluated at a local hospital.

No charges have been filed against the passenger, who was detained by Newark police.

A handgun was also discovered after the U-Haul van was searched by police.

What's next:

Police say additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues. They are asking anyone with footage of the crash to contact them.

Turner was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after being issued a $305,505 cash bond.

Officials are set to give further details during a press conference at 1:30 p.m.