Fundraiser celebrates Black physicians, supports diverse medical workforce in Philadelphia

Celebrating Philadelphia's Black doctors while supporting the next class of Black and brown medical students was the agenda at a gala Thursday night in Center City.

"I love watching them grow. I love watching them develop," said Dr. Elana McDonald. She’s a board-certified pediatrician and loves her job taking care of children.

"Taking care of them when they're well, taking care of them when they're sick and just making sure they are living their healthy best lives," she said.

Dr. McDonald spoke of her career at Castor Pediatrics in Oxford Circle Thursday evening as she wrapped up the workday, ahead of a gala celebrating Black doctors in and around Philadelphia. It's also a fundraiser to create a more diverse workforce. Dr. McDonald has been in the field for more than 20 years.

"The number of African American physicians has not increased in this amount of time. It's about six percent total African American physicians in the United States and for African American women it's about two percent. So those numbers are really staggering," she said.

The Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania is a local branch of the National Medical Association and hosted the gala at the Fitler Club. Dr. Safiyya Shabazz is the president and says the evening will benefit up-and-coming black and brown doctors in Philly which, she says, is a city of 43 percent African Americans.

"There is a community of physicians that is eager to help show you the way. It does take a lot of hard work and dedication, but it's nothing that's insurmountable with the right resources," she said.

Corey Brisseau is a fourth-year medical student. He plans to care for geriatric and hospice care patients.

"It is one thing to have the intellect and drive but also having the strength to endure some of the challenges as it relates to you often being perceived as not as capable or equipped or as strong enough to make it in the field of medicine," said Brisseau.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker also attended the gala and presented the Legacy and Medical Diversity Award to Dr. Edith Peterson Parker. Money raised will benefit medical and pre-med students.

"We know, based on the numbers of African American physicians, you're not going to have an African American physician every time you go to the doctor. But we need all of our physicians to be culturally competent. You have to understand the population that you're serving," said Dr. McDonald.

Anyone wishing to make a donation with the Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania can do so at the website, here or through their Instagram site, here.