Funeral arrangements announced for Penn State student killed in Philadelphia

The Brief Viewing and funeral arrangements for 22-year-old Penn State student William ‘Billy’ Schmidt have been announced. A viewing for Schmidt will be held on Monday and a funeral mass will take place on Tuesday. No arrests have been reported in the deadly shooting that unfolded during an attempted robbery.



Funeral arrangements have been announced for Wiliam ‘Billy’ Schmidt, a Penn State student who was callously gunned down near his South Philadelphia home last weekend.

What we know:

A viewing for Schmidt, 22, will be held on Monday at Baldi Funeral Home on South Broad Street in Philadelphia from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will follow on Tuesday at St. Monica Roman Catholic Church on 17th Street starting at 11 a.m.

The internment for Schmidt will be held at Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

The backstory:

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his own home in what his family says was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the tense moments immediately preceding the gunfire.

In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

What they're saying:

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University and was planning to graduate this upcoming December.

In a statement issued Monday, Penn State officials shared that Schmidt had been studying digital journalism and media.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," the statement read in part.