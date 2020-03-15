Funeral plans set for Philadelphia police corporal killed in the line of duty

Funeral plans are set for Corporal James O'Connor after he was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Frankford when they were met with gunfire.

Cpl. James O'Connor, 46, was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Both the viewing and funeral will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Friday, March, 20. The viewing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will procede the funeral, according to Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

The funeral mass is set to begin at noon.

An additional viewing will be held Thursday, March 19 for the general public beginning at 6 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Seating for the funeral mass is extremely limited, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Corporal James O'Connor was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

