Funeral scheduled for 10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game

Funeral services will be held this weekend for a 10-year-old boy who died after being shot during a New Jersey high school football playoff game.

Micah Tennant's family says the service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City.

The child was shot in the neck when gunfire erupted in the stands during a Nov. 15 game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Tennant's family has raised more than $33,000 as of Monday.

A 15-year-old boy who was also injured was treated for a graze wound.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Six men were charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman and one of the three people shot in what authorities said was the result of “petty vengeance.”

The wounded man, Ibn Abdullah, 27, was the target of the shooting and charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said.

Left to right: Alvin Wyatt, 31. Also arrested were 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon.

Three other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. A fourth, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.