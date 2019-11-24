March, rally calls for peace after NJ football game shooting

article

Scores of marchers called for an end to gun violence as they gathered over the weekend at the football field where a 10-year-old boy was slain and two other people were wounded during a state playoff game earlier this month.

Gunfire erupted in the stands of a Nov. 15 playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Fifth-grader Micah Tennant was shot in the neck and died Wednesday.

Micah Tennant, 10, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Tennant's family has raised more than $32,000 as of Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy who was also injured was treated for a graze wound.

Six men were charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman and one of the three people shot in what authorities said was the result of “petty vengeance.”

Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The wounded man, Ibn Abdullah, 27, was the target of the shooting and charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said.

Left to right: Alvin Wyatt, 31. Also arrested were 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon.

Three other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. A fourth, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.