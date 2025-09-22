Funeral services announced for 3 fallen York County police officers

Funeral services for three York County police officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty have been announced.

What we know:

Funeral services to honor Northern York County Regional Police Department Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser will take place on Thursday, September 25 at 12:00 p.m.

(L-R) Det. Mark Baker, Det. Sgt. Cody Becker and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser, all of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department/York County District Attorney's Office via AP)

The services will be held at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion.

Service Details

Thursday's services will be closed to the public to ensure privacy for the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

However, the public is invited to watch the proceedings via livestream or gather at the Chapel Church, at 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion to pay their respects.

Chapel Church will welcome visitors starting at 10:00 a.m.

The backstory:

On September 17, 2025, Detective Sergeant Cody Becker and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser were killed and two other officers were injured after a shootout occurred in North Codorus Township.

Officials say the incident stemmed from a previous domestic situation.

What they're saying:

The incident has deeply affected the Northern York County Regional Police Department and the broader community.

In a statement on the NYCRPD website, the department called Wednesday's shooting "a dark and heartbreaking day…We are devastated by the loss of three of our officers and continue to pray for the recovery of a fourth who remains hospitalized."

What you can do:

The department has shared a fundraising campaign to help the families of the fallen officers, which can be found here.