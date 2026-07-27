Gaming suspended at Ocean Resort Casino after small fire, pipe burst

The Brief Gaming operations at Ocean Resort Casino were suspended on Monday due to a small fire that lead to a pipe burst. It's unknown at this time what caused the fire, which officials say happened on the ground level of the building. The outage impacts all games, including slots, table games, and sports betting. The hotel, restaurants, pools and other amenities remain open.



Ocean Resort Casino suspended gaming operations on Monday due to a pipe burst that stemmed from a small fire.

What we know:

Officials say a small fire broke out on the ground level of the 60-floor building on Monday morning.

"Due to water damage from a pipe burst that affected several parts of the building, including gaming operations support systems, Ocean's gaming operations will not be available today," a spokesperson told FOX 29 News.

The outage affects slots, table games, and sports betting, and the scheduled Slot Tournament has been canceled. In the meantime, the hotel, restaurants, pools, and other amenities are unaffected.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what started the fire that lead to the pipe burst.