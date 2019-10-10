Garbage truck crash in Cherry Hill causes downed power lines, road closure

article

Emergency crews in Cherry Hill are working to clear an accident after a garbage truck crashed into a telephone pole and tore down power lines.

The accident happened on East Evesham Road and Springdale Road before 9 a.m.

SkyFOX footage appeared to show a small fire smoldering in the middle of the street and several downed wires.

Police say Evesham Road is closed at Route 561 until further notice. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time.