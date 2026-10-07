Garden of Reflection 9/11 memorial in Yardley vandalized
LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. - Police in Lower Makefield Township are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing part of the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial.
What we know:
Police believe the vandalism happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the memorial on Woodside Road in Yardley.
They provided pictures of scratch marks carved in the memorial glass displaying the last names in the S through W sections.
What they're saying:
Police called on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Lower Makefiled Police Department.
"This memorial is a place of remembrance, reflection, and respect for the lives lost on September 11, 2001," the department wrote. "We ask for the community's assistance in identifying those responsible."
The Source: Information provided by the Lower Makefield Police Department.