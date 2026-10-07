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Garden of Reflection 9/11 memorial in Yardley vandalized

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Bucks County
Published October 7, 2026 10:43 AM EDT
Published October 7, 2026 10:43 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Police say someone vandalized a portion of the glass nameplates at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Yardley.
    • Police shared pictures of the vandalism, showing scratch marks carved in the memorial glass displaying the last names S through W sections.
    • Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Lower Makefield Police Department.

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. - Police in Lower Makefield Township are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing part of the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial.

What we know:

Police believe the vandalism happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the memorial on Woodside Road in Yardley.

They provided pictures of scratch marks carved in the memorial glass displaying the last names in the S through W sections.

What they're saying:

Police called on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Lower Makefiled Police Department.

"This memorial is a place of remembrance, reflection, and respect for the lives lost on September 11, 2001," the department wrote. "We ask for the community's assistance in identifying those responsible."

The Source: Information provided by the Lower Makefield Police Department.

Bucks CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews