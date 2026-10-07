Garden of Reflection 9/11 memorial in Yardley vandalized

The Brief Police say someone vandalized a portion of the glass nameplates at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Yardley. Police shared pictures of the vandalism, showing scratch marks carved in the memorial glass displaying the last names S through W sections. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Lower Makefield Police Department.



Police in Lower Makefield Township are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing part of the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial.

What we know:

Police believe the vandalism happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the memorial on Woodside Road in Yardley.

They provided pictures of scratch marks carved in the memorial glass displaying the last names in the S through W sections.

What they're saying:

Police called on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Lower Makefiled Police Department.

"This memorial is a place of remembrance, reflection, and respect for the lives lost on September 11, 2001," the department wrote. "We ask for the community's assistance in identifying those responsible."