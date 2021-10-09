Gas prices continue unseasonal rise in NJ, across the nation

article

Gas prices are continuing their unseasonal rise in New Jersey and across the nation and remain more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.26, up seven cents from last week.

