Gas prices continue unseasonal rise in NJ, across the nation

Consumer
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices are continuing their unseasonal rise in New Jersey and across the nation and remain more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.26, up seven cents from last week. 

