Gas prices dip in NJ, unchanged around nation at large

Published 
Consumer
Associated Press
article

An undated file photo of a gas pump.

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices dipped slightly in New Jersey and remained unchanged around the nation despite an increase in crude oil prices. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.37, down a penny from last week. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, unchanged from last week. 

Analysts say the dip in demand is probably due to winter weather and the pandemic, but prices will probably rise with continued growth in the price of crude oil, which topped $80 a barrel this week for the first time this year.

