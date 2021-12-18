Gas prices drip again in NJ and around the nation
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have dipped again in New Jersey and around the nation, but analysts are warning that rising crude oil prices could halt the trend.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, down a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down two cents from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement