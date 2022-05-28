Gas prices halt sharp rise in New Jersey as holiday weekend begins

Gas prices have halted their sharp rise just in time for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend, and analysts say the record-high prices aren’t expected to keep travelers from taking to the road.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.75, down two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.59, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.