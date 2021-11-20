Gas prices hold steady in NJ, across nation ahead of holiday

article

Gas prices held steady in New Jersey and across the nation at a level that analysts say is the highest in eight years for the period just before Thanksgiving.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, also the same as last week.

