Gas prices near me: Tools to find the cheapest gas in your area

The Brief The national average price for a gallon of gas passed $4 Tuesday for the first time since 2022. In Philadelphia, the average price is around $4.13. Organizations like motor club AAA and apps like Gas Buddy have tools to help find the cheapest gas in your area.



Gas prices continue to spike across the U.S. as the war in Iran continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Average price a gallon tops $4

Why you should care:

On Tuesday, the average cost of a gallon of regular passed $4 for the first time since 2022. With Philadelphia drivers seeing prices even higher than that, many drivers are looking to find ways to lessen their pain at the pump.

Finding cheap gas near you

What you can do:

Here are some tools you can use to find cheap gas near you.

AAA's Gas Price Finder lists the current price at gas stations in your area. Just put in your city or zip code. As of Tuesday, Philly gas stations, according to AAA, are selling gas for anywhere from $3.60 to nearly $5 per gallon, meaning if you plan strategically you could be saving a few dozen dollars per fill-up.

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A sign displays the prices of unleaded gasoline at a Shell gas station in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you're planning a road trip for spring break or summer vacation, AAA also offers a Gas Cost Calculator. The calculator lets you put in your starting point, destination and even the make and model of your car to figure out how much the drive will cost you.

Gas Buddy has similar tools, like their Top 10 list of the cheapest stations in your area and their Gas Price Map.

Philadelphia gas prices

Local perspective:

Right now, Philadelphia is seeing gas prices slightly higher than the national average.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular stands at about $4.13. That's up a full dollar from just last month, shortly before the conflict with Iran began.